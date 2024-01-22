Kelowna to host Canadian Stihl Timbersports Championships

Photo: Stihl Timbersports

The Canadian Stihl Timbersports Championships are coming to Kelowna next summer.

The top male and female logger sport athletes from across the country will be in Kelowna as they compete for the chance to represent Canada on the world stage.

The wood chips will be flying Aug. 17 and 18 at Prospera Place. The event is being filmed for TV on TSN.

Competitors returning champion Ben Cumberland, Marcel ‘The Beast from the East’ Dupuis and former world trophy champion, Stirling Hart.

Quebec’s Stephanie Naud will defend her national title against the country’s best, including B.C.’s own Andrea Hand and Ally Briscoe, the current world-record holder in single buck saw.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 26.

