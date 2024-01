Photo: Contributed

Big White Road is set to close for an hour on Monday morning.

The Ministry of Transportation and Highways will be conducting a heavy vehicle road recovery program to remove a large propane truck from a ditch near Gem Lake.

Crews will be on site from 10 a.m.

"Big White Road will close for roughly an hour between 10:45 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. because of this. Please drive carefully and expect delays," said Big White senior vice president Michael J Ballingall.