Kelowna International Airport runway was closed for 40 minutes during gear issues with plane

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

The runway at Kelowna International Airport was closed for just under an hour Sunday afternoon due to gear issues with a plane.

Airport operations manager James Hall told Castanet that the issues involved a private plane.

"It was disabled on the runway for approximately half an hour. We were successful in towing it off the runway at 4:35 p.m.," he said.

The incident happened at 4 p.m.

The plane was parked on the south end of the runway with fire trucks surrounding it, according to a resident in the area.

Hall says aircraft are now able to depart and arrive without issue.

"We were waiting for one plane from Vancouver, and it hadn't left yet, but there weren't any other issues," Hall said.