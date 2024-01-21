BC Conservation confirms coyote hit by vehicle in Kelowna 'still mobile'

Photo: pixabay

A coyote was stuck by a vehicle Saturday near Capri Mall.

The incident happened just before 11 a.m.

The injured coyote was spotted by a nearby motorist limping around on Pridham Avenue after it was struck.

BC Conservation says they are monitoring the animal's condition.

"We’re aware of a coyote yesterday unfortunately struck by a vehicle. The coyote was observed to be mobile. The public is asked to contact RAPP line if coyotes condition deteriorates," said BC Conservation officer Ken Owens.

The Report All Poachers and Polluters (RAPP) hotline should be used to report wildlife-human interactions where public safety may be at risk.

The RAPP line is 1-877-952-7277.