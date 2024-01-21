Big White community shuttle sidelined by mechanical issues, due back Monday

Photo: Michael J. Ballingall The Big White shuttle is out of service until Monday morning.

You’ll have to make alternate plans if you were hoping to take the Big White mountain shuttle this afternoon or evening.

Resort senior Vice president Michale J. Ballingall posted to social media to advise users that the bus is out of service because of mechanical issues.

“We will have a new bus in service first thing Monday morning. We apologize for the inconvenience this will cause some of our on mountain guest,” wrote Ballingall.

In early December, The board of the Tourism Big White Society was awarded a $65,000 provincial grant for the community shuttle by the Economic Trust of the Southern Interior and the B.C. government.

A regular shuttle was shut down and sold off during the COVID-19 pandemic but mountain residents lobbied to get it back. The new service, operated by SageBrush Tours, is scheduled to operate seven days a week, between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. until the end of the ski season.