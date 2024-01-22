BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast takes place on Wednesday, Feb. 28

Photo: Contributed

The annual BGC Okanagan Pink Shirt Day Breakfast takes place next month.

BGC Okanagan is inviting the community to join them for their annual Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, a celebration of kindness and a fundraising event supporting programs that foster empathy, inclusion, and positive relationships for children, youth, and families.

The breakfast will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 28, from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna.

“By attending the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast, you join BGC Okanagan in making a real impact on the lives of children and youth. Together, we can foster kindness, belonging, and support, creating a community where everyone thrives,” said Richelle Leckey, BGC Okanagan’s community engagement coordinator.

The event will feature a light breakfast and a talk by renowned international speaker Trisha Miltimore. She will share her insights on building positive relationships, living with less stress, and experiencing more enjoyment.

Pink Shirt Day, a global movement that originated in Canada, stands against bullying and aims to create a safer and more inclusive world.

“At BGC Okanagan, this day fits perfectly with our values of belonging, respect, encouragement, and support, working together and speaking out,” said Leckey.

Tickets for the Pink Shirt Day Breakfast can be purchased at trellis.org/pink-shirtday.

For those unable to attend but would like to contribute, donations can be made online.