Mild temperatures expected all week in Thompson-Okanagan

Madison Reeve

The extreme cold snap has come to an end across the Thompson-Okanagan and mild temperatures are expected all week, according to Environment Canada.

Monday will see light snow with a high of 2 C. The overnight low will only drop down to 1 C.

Tuesday will see a high of 5 C and a 40 per cent chance of showers. The evening will cool down to -1 C.

Wednesday will see high of 2 C and a chance of showers.

More rain is expected on Thursday with a high of 3 C.

Friday and Saturday will both be dry and cloudy with a high of 4 C.

A reminder to send us in your photos to [email protected] to be featured in our gallery.