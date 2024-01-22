Lake Country comes together to help cold, hungry neighbours

Photo: Cheryl Forster More than $1,100 has been donated to The Wooden Nickel to feed hungry residents of Lake Country.

What started as one woman’s campaign to get a man out of the cold has turned into a community groundswell of support for those struggling to keep their heads above water in Lake Country.

Back when the extreme cold hit the Central Okanagan earlier this month, a local woman posted to the Lake Country-One Community Facebook group looking for a man who was known to be living in a tent, saying she wanted to pay for a hotel room for a night so he wouldn’t freeze.

Her post sparked an outpouring of generosity offering him clothing and bedding, and a free meal at a local restaurant. Then the Wooden Nickel Cafe stepped up.

“An absolutely wonderful lady Cindy, started a post on the Lake Country community page to help a gentleman living in his tent obtain donations for a hotel as well as donations at the restaurant for hot meals. What started out as help for one person has turned into something to help others struggling at this time too,” wrote owner Cheryl Forster on the restaurant's Facebook page.

“We are collecting donations via email transfer or in person at the Wooden Nickel to offer anyone that needs a meal to come in and use the donations discretely and not worry about payment.”

To date, the campaign has raised more than $1,100. “It is fantastic. We kind of want to keep it going,” said Forster, who says a lot of her clients are pensioners on a fixed budget. “I always know if I don’t see them a week before pension date, because they’re rationing the money.”

She also plans to post on Mamas for Mamas to offer something similar to single parents who can’t afford to take their kids out for a meal.

Forster says her restaurant is feeling the pinch of the tough economic times just like many others in the community. She has decided to go seven days a week and reopen on Sundays to try to generate more income.

Anyone who comes in and is struggling and hungry can ask for Cheryl or Bonnie and they will make sure they are taken care of discreetly. Donations can be made in person or by e-transfer to [email protected].