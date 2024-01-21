Tiny homes set to arrive this week at STEP Place site in Kelowna

Photo: BC Housing 60 tiny homes are expected to start arriving at STEP Place at 759 Crowley Ave. on Monday, Jan. 22, 2024.

Buildings are about to start popping at on a long-awaited tiny homes site in Kelowna this week.

The City of Kelowna says 60 units of transitional housing will start to arrive Monday at 759 Crowley Avenue, which is being named STEP Place. The name is an acronym for Supported Transitional housing with Embedded Programming (STEP).

“Stays at STEP Place are intended to be brief and helpful, focused on preparing participants for a permanent housing solution that meets their needs,” said the city in a news release.

The project will be run by the John Howard Society of Okanagan and Kootenay and the aim is to have the site in operation sometime in February.

The tiny homes have been pre-assembled off-site and will be moved onto the property and hooked up to electricity, which has been in place for several weeks. Nearby businesses and commuters are being advised to expect some traffic disruptions along Crowley Ave. as the units are delivered and unloaded.

A "Crowley Community Conversation" planned for last week was postponed because of the weather, but the city has not announced a rescheduled date. Some nearby businesses expressed concerns when the project was first announced, mainly with the fact there had been little to no consultation beforehand.

Back in October, the city and provincial government announced an agreement to bring 120 new supportive housing units to Kelowna. The Crowley Ave. site was chosen for the tiny homes, while 60 modular homes will be set up at 2740 Highway 97 North, which will be year-round 24/7 temporary housing under the Province’s HEARTH program. That site is expected to be ready early this year.

The public will get a chance to provide feedback on STEP Place and the trailside transitional housing project once the city sets a new date for the open house. Those interested in attending one of these sessions can email [email protected] to register your interest. Event information will be emailed directly to registered parties once dates are confirmed.