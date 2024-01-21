Hundreds take in Thrash Wrestling event in Kelowna

Hundreds of wrestling fans packed into the Ukrainian Orthodox Parish Hall on Saturday night to watch some wrestlers fight it out under Thrash Wrestling, a local company that’s been touring the Okanagan for years.

Ahead of his defending the B.C. Interior Championship, one of Thrash Wrestling's top performers by the name of Cope, took some time to talk to Castanet about sports entertainment.

“Right now the scene is just growing, exploding and for a while there, there were a lot of companies jostling for position but now in the Pacific Northwest, not just British Columbia altogether, you can see that there’s people making their marks and the temperature is great. More promotions means more work for all of us. Just to be in the Okanagan, Thrash is the premier wrestling company and there’s no doubt about that,” said Cope, BC Interior Champion.

Several championship matches took place across the night, bringing out some of the Okanagan’s most die-hard fans, as well as newcomers who have never seen a match.

“I love indie wrestling, I love the heart that gets put into it, so I love taking my partner and my best friend and getting to watch some classic wrestling, like it’s something that just keeps you entertained on a Saturday,” said Justin, a hardcore wrestling enthusiast.

“It’s really authentic, really everyone loves Mankind, you know, have a nice day! I love wrestling, it’s something I grew up with… Wrestling is open for everybody. No matter who you are, wrestling is for you. There’s something in it for everybody and I believe in that wholeheartedly.”

Thrash Wrestling promoter Nick Szalanski tells Castanet wrestling has never been bigger in the valley and that its been a grind getting the company to where it is today, making money.

“We plan to do more shows, bigger shows in Rutland Hall to say the least and expand in Kelowna, but Penticton has been really healthy lately and Vernon always has been. The Okanagan is my bread and butter and these towns have always supported us. We’ve got some big things on the go, for sure," said Szalanski.

Thrash Wrestling is back on Saturday, February 3 at the Schubert Centre in Vernon and you can get your tickets through the Thrash Wrestling Facebook Page.