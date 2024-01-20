Xzibit to perform in Kelowna next month

Photo: Distrikt Nightclub + Venue

Long time hip-hop rapper and TV personality Xzibit is coming to Kelowna next month for one night only.

Distrikt Nightclub + Venue will be the spot to meet the former host of MTV's Pimp My Ride, and he'll be performing on stage for his audience before a meet and greet with his closest fans.

An M&G ticket includes general admission entry, a photo with Xhibit himself, as well as an autograph.

You can call 250-317-4194 to reserve your VIP experience, which includes an expedited line, premium service, and a private booth.

The 19+ event is happening Friday, February 23, with doors opening at 8 p.m.

Xzibit will be opening for Ice Cube during his Straight into Canada Tour (Abbotsford and Penticton) and has used a night off to come to Kelowna.

The rapper currently has 2.1 million monthly listeners on Spotify, and his song "X" has over 104 million streams.

Tickets are available through the Distrikt Nighclub + Venue website.