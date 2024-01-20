Kelowna Fringe Festival returns in late January after wildfires postponed it in August

Photo: Kelowna Fringe Festival Bonnie Esson during her performance of Improv Against Humanity.

After it was postponed due to the wildfires back in August, the Kelowna Fringe Festival is returning later this month.

The local arts festival will return to downtown Kelowna at the Black Box Theatre and the Rotary Centre for the Arts, running from Jan. 28 – Feb. 4.

More than 30 performances are scheduled to run throughout the week.

“The festival is mostly comprised of original new works from artists from Washington, DC to Victoria,” said Festival Artistic Director Bonnie Gratz.

Performances include both solo shows, group shows and even interactive performances.

“What we are truly proud of is that 100% of ticket sales go to the performers,” Gratz said.

“To support the festival and the many costs that arose out of the cancellation and remount of this event, we are asking people to purchase $5 Fringe Bear pins which show the world you believe in the arts.”

Tickets and additional information can be found at the festival website here.