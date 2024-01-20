Original Pheasant & Quail pub in Kelowna being broken up into smaller businesses

Photo: Kirk Penton

The days of beer being poured at 3110 Lakeshore Rd. in Kelowna are over.

The building, located just south of K.L.O. Road, has been home to three pubs—Pheasant & Quail, The Mission Tap House & Grill and Runaways Lounge—since being constructed in the early 1990s.

Runaways closed last year after a brief run, so the building’s owner decided to chart a new path. The 7,000 square-foot building has been divided into four ground-floor spaces whose tenants will look to benefit from being on a major route, from having 40 parking spaces and from being situated in the middle of a booming Pandosy Village.

Chai-tainment, Fresh Slice, Edo Japan and a veterinarian clinic have all signed ground-floor leases with Worman Commercial, which has owned the building since 2013. The second floor, which features 1,200 square feet, has yet to be snapped up.

“The Runaways owners got to the end of their lease and just said there’s no money in the pub business anymore,” Shane Worman said. “So we sort of went: You know what? Three times is enough to tell us to do something different.”

Worman Commercial gutted the ground floor and put up three walls to create four spaces. The vet clinic will have the most square footage.

Worman said Chai-tainment and Fresh Slice are hoping to start welcoming customers in February, while Edo Japan and the vet clinic will likely open in late spring.

The second floor, which is where the three pubs had their office, could be divided into several rooms or cleared out entirely to create one large open area, Worman said.

“It’s great for somebody that would benefit from some signage on (Lakeshore) and parking that is also hard to find in that neighbourhood,” Worman said.