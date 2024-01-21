Dollars and Sense program will help you take control of your finances

Photo: Pixabay

If your holiday spending got out of control and you need to rein it back in, Launch Okanagan is here for you.

The Kelowna organization will be kicking off another of its Dollars and Sense programs on Tuesday (Jan. 23). It is a free, eight-week program, sponsored by Crowe MacKay LLP, that will help its participants better understand everyday financial matters.

“The Dollars and Sense program is suited for anyone that wants to improve their financial situation and learn strategies on how to manage their money more effectively,” Launch Okanagan executive director Jennifer Robins said in a press release. “Past participants have had a wide range of knowledge, diverse backgrounds and different experiences with money.

“We welcome everyone. Regardless of background, many things that impact our financial lives are outside our control. This program helps people to identify, understand, and prepare for these instances, so they can succeed no matter the circumstances.”

Classes will be held every Tuesday night on Zoom, and participants can sign up anonymously, removing the stigma from money matters. The course will run from Jan. 23 to March 12.

You can sign up for Dollars and Sense by visiting its website here.