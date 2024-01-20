Global Game Jam 2024 takes over Kelowna's Centre for Arts and Technology next weekend

Photo: Contributed

Global Game Jam 2024 is coming to Kelowna at the end of the month for a non-profit event where creative minds come together to create video and board games all within a 48-hour time frame.

The event is being held at Kelowna's Centre for Arts and Technology, organizers say this is a wonderful opportunity for the local community and creative people to meet, network and build creative projects together.

Game makers and creatives of all kinds are welcome to join in-person on Jan. 26 for presentations from industry speakers before this year's GGJ theme is revealed.

"After mingling and building a team with strangers or friends, you can work on your game in-house for the full duration of the event from 8 a.m. to midnight each day," said the organizers in a written statement.

Participants are asked to bring their own devices and tools for the duration of the event.

At the end of the 48 hours, everyone will come together to present their finished games.

This event is free to attend and is open to anyone 18 or older, but spots are limited, so make sure to register.

Global Game Jam 2024 is happening form Jan 26-28, starting Friday at 3:30 p.m.