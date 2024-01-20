Another building impacted by construction at new Downtown Kelowna UBCO tower

Photo: Google Street View eSchool23: Online Learning building, 580 Doyle Ave, downtown Kelowna

Another building in downtown Kelowna has been impacted by the construction of the new UBC Okanagan downtown campus building.

Both the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 26 on Bertram Street and Okanagan coLab at 1405 St. Paul Street, have already been impacted by construction on the new UBC Okanagan building.

School District 23 sold its property at 580 Doyle Avenue to the UBC Properties Trust and is currently leasing the premises. However, according to Central Okanagan School District Superintendent Kevin Kaardal, the building is no longer being used because it has been deemed unsafe.

"There were issues and the building has shifted. There were significant shifts, cracks in the floor and things like that," Kaardal says.

"And from a prudence perspective, as they continue their work, we did move staff to remote working because it's a remote school. So they're working from home or other sites in the district."

Most of the school district employees in that building work in the eSchool23: Online Learning division, an online school offered by the district. Staff there will now be working either from home or another SD23 location. Kaardal says none of the services they provide to students will impacted by the move.

"We moved all the teachers out on Dec. 22, 2023 and we had no intention of going back. There was some discussion about maybe they could shore up the building," says Kaardal, but now they are currently looking for space to house those employees for the rest of the year.

Eventually, those employees will all be working out of the new SD23 building on Hollywood Road, which is currently under construction.

Kaardal says the sale of the Doyle Avenue property is helping fund the renovations on the school board property on Hollywood Road.

"So that sale is paying for this renovation so we can move people into our building, and then make sure that we have a modern workspace on the other side of the Board of Education Office."

Kaardal praised his staff for being able to adapt to ongoing challenges: "I'm really impressed, [they] are really quite resilient as a staff."