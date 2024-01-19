WHL Commissioner to be honoured ahead of Kelowna Rockets game

There will be a ceremonial puck drop at the Kelowna Rockets home game tonight as longtime WHL Commissioner Ron Robison will soon be stepping down from his position after 24 years of service.

He’s currently enjoying a farewell tour around the Western Hockey League.

“It’s been an honour and a privilege to represent this league for 24 years. This is my final season and I’ve been very fortunate to have great support from our Board of Governors, ownership in this league and I marvel at their commitment to their players,” said Robison.

In the position across three decades from 2000-2024, Robison has been a part of a lot of positive changes to the league, but the thing he’s most proud of is improving the player experience.

“We continue to work on that. But our scholarship program is second to none. We’ve got the world’s best development league and we’ve been focused heavily on making sure that we always have a respectful environment for our players. I’m proud of the fact that we’ve made great progress, but it’s been a team effort,” said Ron Robison, WHL commissioner.

When he hits the ice tonight for the ceremony, Robison says the memories at Prospera Place will come flooding back, including the 2004 Memorial Cup win on home ice.

“The first memory certainly goes back to the 2004 Memorial Cup and watching the Rockets win on home ice. I don’t think anything will ever match that with regards to memories of the Kelowna Rockets. Just the playoff runs, the excitement in this building, the players that they’ve developed, the work the Hamilton’s have done in this community, and really building this franchise into arguably one of the top franchises not only in the Western Hockey League but in the entire Canadian Hockey League," added Robison.

Former NHL marketing professional Dan Near will take over the position as WHL Commissioner as of February 15, with Robison taking an advisory role for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

“I’ve been very pleased to work alongside Dan Near now for the past few weeks and I think you’re going to be really excited to meet him. He’s going to be a great addition to our league. He’s got a tremendous background in the business of the game having worked with the National Hockey League and Adidas, and I know he’s really excited to get started and get going with his role. If his enthusiasm is any example, he’s going to provide real good leadership here and to the league moving forward.”

The Kelowna Rockets square off against the visiting Vancouver Giants tonight, with puck drop immediately following the ceremony for outgoing WHL Commissioner Ron Robison.