Crash at Kelowna’s Harvey and Ethel cleared Friday

Photo: Nicholas Johansen

UPDATE 12:05 p.m.

Harvey Avenue is now completely clear following a collision at the intersection of Ethel Street and Harvey just after 11 a.m.

Emergency crews have cleared the vehicles from Harvey Ave. and tow trucks are now removing the three vehicles involved from Ethel.

ORIGINAL 11:35 a.m.

A crash is slowing traffic in Kelowna at Harvey Avenue and Ethel Street Friday morning.

The crash, involving a truck and an SUV, occurred at about 11:15 a.m., and its causing traffic disruptions in the area.

As of 11:30 a.m., one westbound lane of Harvey Avenue has been closed, along with the southbound lane of Ethel Street.

An ambulance is now on scene, but the extent of any injuries suffered is not known.