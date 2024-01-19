Snow and ice causes delays for travellers on roads and in air

Photo: Kelowna International Airport

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.

Departures at Kelowna International Airport have returned to normal after weather-related issues caused flight delays and slowdowns at security Friday morning.

"Heavy snowfall late morning caused all aircraft to be de-iced iced and that caused delays for flights going out," YLW operations manager Phil Elchitz tells Castanet.

"As a result of that, the flights that were landing had to wait for their gates as well. So it compounded and there were a number of delays as a result."

Elchitz says there were no flight cancellations but a burst water pipe near the security check-in area caused some disruptions and increased wait times for about 15 minutes before the issue was dealt with.

"We did have a pipe let go in the building in the area of pre-board screening. We had to stop the screening process for about 15 minutes. It didn't cause any further delays for passengers. There was a long line when we reopened pre-board screening, but the screening staff took care of that pretty quickly," says Elchitz.

Operations at YLW have now returned to normal and Elchitz doesn't anticipate any further delays or issues.

ORIGINAL 10:03 a.m.

Kelowna International Airport is reporting delays due to weather Friday morning. So far nine flights have been impacted by weather delays and YLW is asking travellers to check the departures website for the latest flight information.

Destinations impacted by flight delays include Vancouver, Victoria, Las Vegas and Cancun.

The forecast is calling for continued snowfall this morning and into the afternoon. Please check with your airline for updated flight information before coming to the airport and give yourself plenty of time to get here safely. pic.twitter.com/TfQpss12FI — Kelowna International Airport (@ylwkelowna) January 19, 2024

Photo: Ryleigh Paziuk

UPDATE 9:04 a.m.

A three vehicle collision has snarled traffic southbound into Kelowna near the turn off of Highway 97 and Old Vernon Rd., north of the Kelowna International Airport.

Castanet received a news tip just before 9 a.m. Friday from a witness heading northbound. The crash involved a dark coloured SUV, a black pickup truck and a burgundy four-door car.

The SUV appears to have some damage to the front of the vehicle on the driver's side, with damage to the hood and the vehicle turned 180 degrees facing north.

Drivers heading into Kelowna should expect some delays as traffic is backing up.

Photo: Brayden Ursul

ORIGINAL 8:45 a.m.

Continued snowfall is making for a slippery commute Friday morning.

A collision at the intersection of Harvey Ave. and Pandosy St. just before 8:30 a.m. caused traffic slowdowns impacting traffic coming into Kelowna from West Kelowna. Traffic on the William R. Bennet Bridge is also backing up as emergency responders work to clear the collision.

Environment Canada's weather alerts for the Coquihalla Highway - Hope to Merritt and Highway 3 - Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass remain in place Friday morning.

"A Pacific frontal system combined with lingering cold air is expected to produce an extended period of freezing rain. Snow that has developed overnight will transition to freezing rain this morning through the afternoon," says Environment Canada.

The freezing rain is expected to ease or transition to showers or flurries by Saturday morning. Highway surfaces and roadways, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery because of the conditions.

Travellers are advised to exercise caution and to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions.