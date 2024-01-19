Action required if you are on Central Okanagan family doctor waitlist

Photo: pixabay

Are you on the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice’s waitlist for a family doctor?

If you are, you urgently need to complete a few steps to maintain your spot on the list.

The Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice is shifting from its “Find a Family Doctor” waitlist to a centralized one hosted by the provincial government.

The old system served to connect thousands of the region's residents with family physicians and nurse practitioners. The new system is more streamlined, efficient and aligns with provincial initiative like a more integrated and coordinated healthcare system.

The Health Connect Registry will now be the platform through which residents of Central Okanagan communities can register to obtain a family doctor or nurse practitioner.

If you are on the current "Find a Family Doctor" waitlist, action is required to hold your spot.

All community members who are currently on the "Find a Family Doctor" waitlist have been sent an email regarding the transition to the new waitlist. They are urged to complete the transfer questionnaire no later than Jan. 31, 2024, to maintain their current place on the waitlist.

There are presently thousands of people on the waitlist who have not responded to transfer questionnaire.

If you are not on the existing waitlist and would like to register for a primary care provider, you can sign up for the Health Connect Registry program here.

"This move represents a step forward in our efforts to improve access to primary care in the Central Okanagan,” said Dr. Christine Hoppe, physician lead of the Central Okanagan Division of Family Practice Board.

“We believe that the Health Connect Registry will provide a more efficient platform for connecting patients with family doctors and nurse practitioners. This platform will also improve our understanding of how much demand there is for primary care providers in our community. Our Division continues to work hard to recruit new family doctors to our community and to support existing family doctors, recognizing that there are thousands of Central Okanagan residents who lack access to primary care. Everyone deserves a primary care provider .”

Residents are encouraged to visit the Division website or contact [email protected] for more information on how to register for the new family doctor waitlist.