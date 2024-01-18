RDCO proposes budget with average tax bump of 8.5%

Photo: RDCO The RDCO board will begin reviewing the 2024-2028 five year financial plan on January 25, 2024.

How to meet the growing pressure on services in the Regional District of Central Okanagan is one of the key issues being looked at as the district comes up with a new five-year budget.

The proposed financial plan outlines a $4.1 million increase to the operating budget, from $61.4 million to $ 65.6 million. That translates to a proposed 8.5% average tax increase for property owners in the Central Okanagan.

Regional district financial plans differ from municipal budgets and tax impacts vary depending on the area residents live and the services they receive.

“The development of a five-year financial plan ensures that the RDCO makes the best use of our resources, is transparent about financial decision making and is financially stable into the future,” says Tania McCabe, director of financial services.

The 2024-28 five year financial plan will be presented to the RDCO board on Jan. 25. Along with growth pressures, it also focuses on addressing infrastructure needs for emergency response services, enhancing access to regional parks.

Residents have the chance to give their feedback on the plan before it’s finalized by the RDCO board in several ways. You can email questions and comments to [email protected], leave a comment on the online forum at yoursay.rdco.com, attend the February 8, 2024, board meeting to comment in person or send feedback by mail to 1450 KLO Road.

Several meetings are planned in the coming weeks.