Kelowna photographer uses drone to capture Okanagan Lake in winter

Rob Gibson

As the Central Okanagan recovers from the first big snow storm of 2024 many are enjoying the conditions and appreciating winter's beauty.

Benjamin Walker is an avid photographer and drone operator who managed to get his drone in the air to capture some amazing images of Kelowna and Okanagan Lake.

"I was like, wow, you know, it's kind of a blessing and a curse. But when it's really cold, it makes for some really cool textures. So it's nice to get outside and take advantage of that."

The video shows steam coming off Okanagan Lake and some of the ice that has built up and then broken apart along the shoreline.

"I think drones provide the best top down view of urban environments, or natural environments its a really cool perspective that you just don't see," Walker says.

Environment Canada meteorologist Lisa Erven says the temperature differential between the air and the lake can be visually stunning, "when you've got much colder air moving over, a relatively warmer body of water you get that kind of steam look coming off the water."

The video also shows what Evren described as pancake ice — broken ice plates where waves keep the ice pieces rubbing and bumping each other. Pancake ice tends to be oval in shape and has a raised rim of ice around the perimeter.

"I'm pretty excited. These are probably some of the photos (video) that I'm most proud of," Walker says.

Despite the frigid temperatures and the wind Walker says he managed to fly his drone for about 45 minutes

"I'm really quite stunned at the quality, I just love the idea of capturing a moment for a family or a moment in time. Something that someone can print and put on a wall," says Walker.

If you have interesting or newsworthy photos or videos, please send it to [email protected].