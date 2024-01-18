Big White Ski Resort making it easier for beginners to learn how to shred

Photo: Contributed

Big White Ski Resort is rolling out the red carpet to support beginners in skiing and snowboarding, aiming to make the iconic Canadian activities more accessible and enjoyable for all.

Starting on Friday (Jan. 19), the ski resort will host its Stop, Turn, and Learn sessions every Friday night. These sessions, conducted by the ski and board school at Big White, are tailored for skiing or snowboarding newcomers. The resort has cut in half the price of Friday night beginner tickets, making it highly affordable at just $14.50 plus tax.

From 3:30 to 7 p.m., professional ski and snowboard instructors will be available in the beginner magic carpet area, offering free tips to novices. The program is designed to help beginners learn at their own pace in specially created zones under the stars, making the learning experience both exciting and comfortable.

The resort is also bringing back its Never Ever Days, an exclusive offer that includes a beginner area lift ticket, full day rentals and beginner group lessons, all for $25 plus tax.

This package is aimed at encouraging more people to try out winter sports and combat the winter blues with Big White’s champagne powder.

The offer is available on Jan. 20 and 21, and Feb. 10 and 11, and is limited to the first 50 registrants for each day. It is open to newcomers aged 19 and older.

