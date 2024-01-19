Doorbell camera captures wild cat trotting around Lower Mission

Contributed

A wild cat was recently spotted trotting around the Lower Mission on Tuesday night.

Kelowna resident Jeff McKee says he believes that the cat is either a bobcat or lynx, but it's not quite clear.

McKee says he lives near Woodhaven Park.

"I noticed last night as I was going through my videos over the last few days. I'd say it's young. When I saw it on the video, I thought, 'What the heck is that.'"

McKee has lived in the area for eight years and says this is the first time he has spotted a wildcat.

It seems wildcats are enjoying being out in the snow.

A student at Okanagan Mission Secondary spotted a cougar outside his high school on Wednesday morning and even managed to snap a picture.