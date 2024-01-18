Don't let shovelling snow bend you out of shape

Madison Reeve

The first significant snowstorm of the year hit the Thompson-Okanagan on Wednesday, forcing many residents to head out and shovel their driveways and sidewalks.

Owner of CrossFit Okanagan and trainer Troy Boot says it is important for people to maintain some level of fitness throughout the year to avoid injury when shovelling.

"Ninety per cent or higher of people who have to go shovelling have no kind of routine in their life other than a 9 to 5 job or no fitness whatsoever," Boot said.

"So now, after nine months of spring, summer, and fall, they are forced to get up and actually go shovel their deck, shovel their walkway. That's why their back is sore, their knees are sore."

Boot says it is also important to make sure you are using the proper type of shovel depending on the type of snow.

"If it is hard pack snow, you know you have driven on it well, that is pretty hard to shovel. You want to use a small one. If it's the fluffy stuff, you can actually use a blower."

For those who find their heart rate elevated and muscles sore, you're encouraged to take small breaks during shovelling.

And it's okay to have a little fun in the snow.

Ten-year-old Seth put on the moves while shovelling his front walk.

"Wednesday's snowstorm put no dampers on his spirits," his mom said.

The latest snowfall forecast is set to hit Thursday night across the Okanagan.