International passengers flying south from Kelowna delayed by computer glitch

Photo: Brad Thompson View from plane window as Thompson lands in Calgary.

A technical glitch with Canada Border Services Agency computer software uses to process passports for international air travellers grounded a group of Kelowna passengers heading to Mexico early Wednesday morning.

Brad Thompson, one of the travellers caught by the delay, says about a dozen passengers were booked on WestJet to go to Mexico via Calgary at 6 a.m. Wednesday. But they were sent home because the passport check system was not working.

"Many have prepaid accommodations and have not been able to rebook a flight due to long hold times," Thompson said.

Kelowna International Airport director Sam Sammaddar tells Castanet that the CBSA's computers went down overnight.

"I think there were about 15 people that had international itineraries they were connecting to so they were not able to board the flight. The rules are pretty clear, if they don't get validation of the passport, then they can't board the individual," Sammaddar said.

Thompson said everyone was "pretty PO'd at the airport," and said passengers were frustrated they were not able to board despite having all their documents in order.

Thompson says he spent hours on the phone trying to re-book his flight and accommodations. He was disappointed that he missed out on his flight south, especially in light of Wednesday's snowstorm.

"I shovelled once already and I'm gonna have to shovel again. I was supposed to be landing in Puerto Vallarta (where) it's probably 27° or 28°C," Thompson said.

"Unfortunately with some of these things, it's the rules that we have to play by with the agencies that we deal with and they're pretty clear on international itinerary," Sammaddar said. "The rules are such that the airline cannot board the passenger without the clearance on the passport."