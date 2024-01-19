Supreme Court of Canada dismisses Kelowna man's drug trafficking appeal

Photo: The Canadian Press

A Kelowna man who was acquitted of guns and drugs charges last year due to Charter breaches by police was unable to convince the Supreme Court of Canada that police Charter breaches on a completely separate drug bust warranted yet another acquittal.

George Zacharias was found with drugs in his vehicle twice in 2017; first on Feb. 17 near Banff and again on July 11 near Abbotsford. Police found 101.5 pounds of cannabis in the back of his truck during the traffic stop near Banff, while two kilograms of cocaine was found in his vehicle during his arrest five months later.

Last January, a BC Supreme Court judge acquitted Zacharias on the cocaine trafficking charge, as well as firearms charges stemming from a subsequent police raid on his Kelowna home on McCarren Avenue, due to police violating Zacharias' Charter rights on six separate occasions during their investigation.

Zacharias was convicted of possessing cannabis for the purpose of trafficking after trial in Alberta, back in 2019, but he appealed the conviction up to the Supreme Court of Canada.

Last month, Zacharias came close to once again getting off “scot-free” on the Banff charges due to police mistakes, with two of five Supreme Court of Canada justices ruling in favour of his acquittal. But ultimately, the majority ruled that while the police breached Zacharias' Charter rights during his arrest, there was a strong societal interest in admitting the ill-gotten evidence in the trial, and his conviction was upheld.

Zacharias was pulled over by Const. MacPhail on Feb. 17, 2017 on Highway 1 near Banff due to a burnt out light and illegally tinted windows. The 101.5 pounds of cannabis was stuffed in duffel bags in the back of his truck under a tonneau cover. An additional 126 THC-infused pastries, 700 grams of cannabis oil in a glass jar and $12,600 cash was in the cab of the truck.

Zacharias told the officer he was travelling from Kelowna to Calgary to visit his sister for a couple of days, but Const. MacPhail later testified he noticed a large suitcase in the cab of the truck that was inconsistent with a short trip.

He also testified Zacharias appeared nervous, and that he was suspicious of a pro-police “back the blue” sticker on the back of the truck because he said it's common for drug traffickers to use visible messaging of support for police.

Running Zacharias' name through a police database, the officer learned he had been the subject of a complaint three years prior that he was involved in the distribution of large amounts of cocaine and cannabis. But charges had never been laid and the reliability of the tip was not known.

As a result of his suspicions, the officer detained Zacharias and called for backup and a sniffer dog to the scene. The dog found the cannabis in the truck and Zacharias was arrested and taken to the Banff police detachment.

At his trial, the judge ruled that Const. MacPhail did not have reasonable grounds to suspect illegal drug trafficking, and the detention of Zacharias was unlawful, breaching his Charter rights against arbitrary detention.

But despite this, the judge ruled that excluding the cannabis as evidence, even though it was found illegally, would “seriously erode public confidence in the administration of justice over the long term,” and it was admitted. As such, Zacharias was convicted.

The decision has proven controversial in the higher courts, at both Alberta's Court of Appeal – where one of the three judges ruled in favour of Zacharias' acquittal – and at the Supreme Court of Canada – where two of the five judges supported the exclusion of the illegally discovered evidence.

While he was acquitted in the Abbotsford drug bust last year, Zacharias' conviction following the Banff arrest will remain.