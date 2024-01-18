Ukrainians introduce new coffee machine to Okanagan College in Kelowna

Photo: Okanagan College Yaroslav Khaynas (left) and his wife Olena (middle) stand with Eugene Pavlov (right) in front of their Touch Coffee machine at OC's Kelowna campus.

Just over a year after coming to Canada from Ukraine, Eugene Pavlov and Yaroslav Khaynas have opened a new coffee shop at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus.

Touch Coffee, an automated coffee machine, has been serving coffee to students, employees and visitors since last September, an idea that first sparked while the pair were studying in the classroom.

“Our early days in Canada revolved around taking English courses, as we knew that mastering the language was crucial to realizing our dreams in this new country. Sitting in those classrooms, we were inspired by the possibilities that lay ahead, and it was over a cup of coffee that the idea began to brew – an automated coffee shop that would introduce a piece of our Ukrainian coffee experience to Canada," said Pavlov.

“We took our idea to Okanagan College one sunny afternoon, and staff encouraged us to bring it to life. With their support, we weren’t just dreamers, we were on the path to realizing our vision.”

Touch Coffee can be found in the student services building across from the theatre entrance.

This new service allows anyone on campus the ability to grab a coffee on the go and is open for business between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 10 p.m. every day of the week, including weekends.

A second coffee machine will also soon be added to Building C at Okanagan College's Kelowna campus.

The coffee machine grinds beans on the spot from a Kelowna-based coffee roaster, Bright Jenny, offering more than 20 types of coffee including americanos, lattes, espressos and cappuccinos.

Eugene and Yaroslav are aiming for a coffee that's convenient and has high quality.

“Our story is a testament to the power of dreams and the opportunities that arise when open-mindedness meets determination. In the heart of Canada, two individuals from Ukraine found a world of possibilities, one cup of coffee at a time. We are forever grateful to the kind-hearted Canadians who welcomed us, supported us in our new journey and helped us share our passion with the world," said Pavlov.