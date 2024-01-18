Ukrainian musician who has appeared on The Voice and The X Factor plays Kelowna

Photo: Contributed Maryna Krut performs at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

It looks like a harp combined with a guitar.

A famous musician is bringing a uniquely Ukrainian instrument to Kelowna for a concert this weekend.

Maryna Krut, whose stage name is KRUTb, is a singer and master of the ancient Ukrainian 16 string Bandura. She has competed on both the The Voice of Ukraine and The X Factor. She sings in both Ukrainian and English and has invented her own style of play the Bandura.

Krut’s concert at the Rotary Centre for the Arts on Sunday, January 21 at 7 p.m. will be illuminated by more than 600 candles. She will also be speaking about her experience living in Ukraine during the war with Russia, that began nearly two years ago.

The event is also a fundraiser sponsored by Kelowna Stands With Ukraine and Second Front Ukraine Association. Concert goers can bid on a number of unique items with funds going to help Ukrainians in their homeland and here in the Okanagan.

Tickets are available through the RCA website.