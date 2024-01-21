Kelowna Minor Fastball in search of more female athletes

Photo: Kelowna Minor Fastball Facebook Page

Kelowna Minor Fastball is doing what they can to attract more women to the sport of baseball through their completely free come try fastball clinic.

The organization is offering a free trial of fastball and fastball pitching with UBC Okanagan Heat fastball players there to lend a helping hand.

Girls born between 2013 and 2018 are encouraged to try out, have fun and potentially join Kelowna Minor Fastball for the upcoming 2024 season.

People interested in attending the event are encouraged to bring their own gear, but equipment will be handed out to those who don't have any.

The clinic is happening indoors on Jan. 27 and 28 at the MNP Place (formerly the Capital News Centre), with multiple time slots for different age groups.

Head to the Kelowna Minor Fastball Society website to register.