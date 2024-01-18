More snow set to fall as City of Kelowna works to keep city streets clear

YouTube City of Kelowna

UPDATE 11:05 a.m.

As the Okanagan continues to dig out from the first big snowfall of the New Year, Environment Canada says we should keep the shovels handy.

"We do have a short break in the precipitation today, but we've got yet another storm on its way for tonight," says meteorologist Lisa Erven. "So basically, snowfall beginning this evening, or closer to midnight depending on what exact area you're in, we could see upwards of another 10 centimetres."

Erven says Environment Canada may have to issue another snowfall warning as the system moves in.

"We're just taking a look at the latest model guidance here, but yeah, definitely a good chunk of snow coming again for tonight and continuing into Friday, which will have some impacts on Friday morning's commute," she said.

The forecast is also calling for precipitation over the next five days, but because temperatures are expected to be hovering around freezing in the daytime, some of that snow may be wet and the accumulation amount will depend on elevation.

"We've got several impulses coming into the province as we move later through the weekend and into next week," Erven says.

"Temperatures looking to stay cold enough in the interior. That precipitation should remain as snow until we get into next week. There might be a bit of a mix of rain or snow, but for the most part, we're looking at frozen precipitation versus liquid."

Erven says Kelowna received about 14 centimetres of snow overnight but Penticon broke a daily snowfall record with 11 centimetres of snow falling over a 24 hour period. The old record of 9 centimetres was set back in 1920.

ORIGINAL 8:55 a.m.

Environment Canada has lifted snowfall warnings for the Central Okanagan.

Now efforts are shifting to snow removal and after an all night effort, City of Kelowna crews are making significant progress clearing Kelowna's roadways.

"There have been more than 80 snow clearing units working to clear and sand roadways, sidewalks and municipal parking lots across the city," states an email from the City of Kelowna.

Initial road clearing efforts were focused on priority one and two roads, today crews will begin clearing priority three roads by Thursday afternoon and they will return to priority one routes for sanding as needed.

“Yesterday our winter fleet logged over 12,000 kilometres clearing snow from Kelowna’s roads. As priority three snow clearing begins, we need to regularly return to the priority one and two roadways to sand them as snow falls off vehicles and creates slippery conditions,” says roadways operations manager, Andrew Schwerdtfeger.



With snow-packed conditions on most priority two and three roads, drivers are reminded to slow down in order to give extra space to roadway crews and fellow drivers.

Other ongoing snow and ice control efforts include:

8 municipal tractors clearing sidewalks surrounding City property and along arterial routes.

30 staff clearing snow from stairs, walkways & transit stops.

50 staff & 8 units clearing snow from city parks

10 units piling snow in cul-de-sacs, ongoing for the remainder of the week.

40 units supporting road clearing efforts city-wide.

27 units clearing municipal parking lots.

City crews have been collecting snow in the middle of roads in Kelowna’s downtown core to ensure there is room in parking and curbside areas. Those snow piles

will be removed but how quickly depends on the weather over the course of the next week. Further snow removal operations may be required.

The City of Kelowna reminds motorists that temporary parking bans are in effect for all snow route areas, including Academy Way, Black Mountain, Clifton/Magic Estates/Wilden, Dilworth Mountain, Kirschner Mountain, McKinley Beach, Quail Ridge and areas in the South Mission, including The Ponds.

Residents are asked to support neighbours, including tenants, in finding temporary off-street parking, and to help clear any roadway obstacles that may impede snow clearing efforts. Parking enforcement will begin today, and cars left on snow route streets will be courtesy towed to nearby locations and vehicle owners will be subject to a $50 fine.

For more information on City of Kelowna snow and ice removal click here.