Wild and Scenic Film Festival at Metro Hub

Photo: Elevation Outdoors The Wild and Scenic Film Festival in-person screening will be at Metro Hub on Jan. 26, 2024.



It’s all about the great outdoors and why it’s important for everyone to have access to nature.

Elevation Outdoors’ 5th annual Wild and Scenic Film Festival takes over Metro Hub on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.

“We are excited to bring this event back to the community for its 5th year. Each year we see more people coming out to enjoy it, and this year should be one of the best yet. This is a great event to get out, connect with others in the community, and enjoy some films that will inspire you to get outside at a time when most of us can use an extra nudge.” says Mike Greer, executive director of Elevation Outdoors.

“The film festival is one of our largest fundraisers of the year and will help us continue to expand our programs so we can get more deserving young people outside and active each year!”

All proceeds will go towards the creation of scholarship opportunities for youth facing barriers in the community. Elevation Outdoors is expanding two of its most popular programs this year. Twenty more young people will be able to take part in the Learn to Shred snowboarding program and the Live to Ride mountain biking program.

The film festival, presented by Eising Construction Solutions, includes in-person screening of 10 productions at Metro Hub, located at 1265 Ellis Street, on January 26. Doors open at 6pm, films start at 7pm and tickets are $35 in person or $20 online.

There are also online only tickets for those who want to watch in the comfort of their own home. The films will be available on demand for both in-person tickets and online tickets from January 26 – January 30. Tickets and an online silent auction are available here.

Elevation Outdoors was founded in 2007 by Tori Hanson and a small group of dedicated individuals, with a focus on breaking down barriers and helping young people find a passion to help them lead a healthy, happier life.