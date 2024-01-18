Kelowna spring neighbourhood, youth grant application deadline looming

Photo: City of Kelowna Students posing for a picture prior to a volunteer cleanup effort at Chichester Wetland Park.

The City of Kelowna is reminding people that although it feels like the depths of winter, the deadline is fast approaching to get in on grants for neighbourhood-led projects and events this spring.

Neighbourhood grants offer up to $1,500 in matching fundings for everything from planting a community garden, to block parties, to community scavenger hunts. The program is supported by the Central Okanagan Foundation.

Youth development and engagement grants are open to applicants aged 13-24 looking to gain leadership experience, volunteer or build friendships while improving their neighbourhood. Up to $1,000 in matching funds are available for community building projects led by youth.

Applications for spring projects, to be completed before the end of June 2024, are being accepted until January 26. You can find inspiration by browsing the stories of some of the past grant recipients here.

Anyone interested in apply for a neighbourhood grant or youth development and engagement grant can do so through the City of Kelowna website.