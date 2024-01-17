Oven fire at Kelowna cafe sends smoke into neighbouring businesses

Photo: Google Street View The Kelowna Fire Department responded after an oven caught fire at a cafe in the 100 block of Ellis Street early Wednesday evening.

Smoke was billowing from a Kelowna restaurant early Wednesday evening.

The Kelowna Fire Department was called to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Ellis Street, shortly after 5 p.m. Three engines, a ladder truck, a rescue unit and a command unit, including 15 fire personnel, responded to the scene.

By the time firefighters arrived, staff at the cafe had put out a fire in an oven range. However, a lot of smoke was created in the process and it seeped into neighbouring businesses.

Crews completely extinguished the fire, checked to make sure it hadn’t extended into any other part of the building and ventilated the space.

No one was injured.