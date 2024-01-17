New gas bar proposed for Rutland convenience store

Photo: City of Kelowna

A new gas bar is being proposed for a Rutland convenience store.

City council next week will consider a development permit for a Canco two-pump gas bar at the corner of Hollywood Road South and Jaschinsky Road.

“The building contains five commercial units with a variety of uses including a food primary establishment and retail,” said the city staff report.

“The proposed gas bar will support conventional and alternative fuel infrastructure including two gasoline fuel pumps and two electric vehicle charging stations.”

Landscaping will see additional trees planted along the roadway with the installation of the gas bar.

City planners are supportive of the proposal.

Council will discuss the proposal Monday afternoon.