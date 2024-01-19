Man drives 6,066 kilometres from Massachusetts to spend winters at Big White

Charles Darrow did. He drove his SUV from Massachusetts to Big White, and has been doing so for the past three winters, to spare his dog Leo, from having to fly on a plane.

“I swore I would never fly a dog if I could avoid it. I’ve been on flights with dogs crying and howling in the cargo hold below me and I said never will I do that to my dog, if I can avoid it,” explained Darrow, who discovered Kelowna and Big White years ago when he visited the Okanagan on sales trips from his previous home in Toronto.

A few years before the pandemic, he and his wife, who is world-renowned MIT astrophysicist Sara Seager, talked about finding a place where they could take their kids for a ski vacation.

“We went out to Steamboat once and I remembered, from doing sales calls, I’ve heard of a place called Big White in the Okanagan Valley near Kelowna we should probably check out.

"So we rented twice here before the pandemic and fell in love with it.”

During the pandemic, because their children were doing remote learning, they decided to buy a place at the resort, and have been coming here ever since.

Darrow set out on his cross-continent odyssey on Dec. 7, 2023 from Concord, Massachusetts, and arrived at Big White on Dec. 19. He made a few stops along the way.

“I leave from Concord, Mass. I drive to north of Toronto in a day and then I go visit my mom. She’s living out in Penetanguishine/Midland area. I check on the cottages, because they’re near there. I spend some time with her and then from there I’ll go to Thunder Bay. Then from Thunder Bay I either go to Winnipeg or Regina. And then from there I’ll go to Banff or Calgary.”

He even added a bit of extra mileage this trip, going to Coquitlam to catch up with some friends before looping back to Kelowna.

He hopes that when his wife finally retires they will be able to spend winters at Big White and summers in Ontario cottage country. Until then, he’ll continue to make the more than 6,000 kilometre trek.

“It’s just a reminder, this twice a year drive there and back, of just how beautiful Canada is - and big,” said Darrow.

If you want to learn more about Darrow and Seager, they are both featured in the Emmy Award winning documentary The Hunt for Planet B.