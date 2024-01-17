Kelowna city council asked to keep shared e-scooters on city streets

Photo: Castanet

Kelowna city staff are recommending the city continue to allow e-scooters for rent on some local roads.

The program, part of a province-wide pilot involving 13 communities, started in April 2021 and was to wrap up in April 2024. But last month, the province extended the pilot for four more years.

In a report to city council, staff say e-scooters, part of a “micromobility” program, are becoming an everyday transportation option in Kelowna.

“Three years of safety data show that e-scooters here are not uniquely dangerous compared to other ways of getting around,” states the report. “However, like other modes of transportation, user behaviour requires ongoing education and management to ensure the program operates as successfully as possible.”

According to the city, since April 2021, more than one million trips have been made on shared micromobility and ridership more than doubled between 2022 and 2023.

Kelowna has the sixth-highest ridership of 30 Canadian cities with shared micromobility and is among the highest in per capita ridership. In the summer months, it now accounts for one-quarter of transit ridership and has reduced emissions by cutting down on vehicle trips, say city staff

Last year, the program expanded to UBC Okanagan and 89,000 trips were made on its campus by e-scooter, 15% of the total ridership.

Early in the program, the issue of safety was one detractors pointed to for not allowing e-scooters, but monitoring by Interior Health shows after early recommendations aimed at improving safety were adopted, the number of e-scooter-related visits to Kelowna’s General Hospital emergency department dropped. Between January and August 2023, there were 41 visits to the emergency department related to e-scooters, say IH compared with a total of 324,000 trips on shared e-scooters during the same period.

Another issue addressed was that of how e-scooters are parked following a trip. Riders now have to take a picture of how they leave an e-scooter. Last year, 189,000 warnings were issued for improper parking. 244 fines and 107 account suspensions.

The scooters are “geo-fenced,” meaning they will only operate in certain areas of the city. One area where they cannot be ridden is on the downtown waterfront.

The RCMP says they opened seven files related to publicly shared e-scooters between January and August 2023.

For 2024, changes to the program—if approved for continuation by city council at its next meeting on Jan. 22—include the program’s contract term going to two years, with two optional one-year extensions at the city’s discretion. The number of e-scooters (700) and the number of e-bikes (300) provided by the operator would remain unchanged.

The contract would be for a single operator, following the lead of Vancouver, Surrey, Hamilton and Waterloo, all of which have moved to a single-operator micromobility system.

Existing financial penalties for not meeting standards by the operator (such as the one-hour response time to move improperly parked scooters) would remain in place.

In addition to city staff recommending continuation with the program, the Downtown Kelowna Association—which wants e-scooters allowed on Bernard Avenue during its annual summer closure—and UBCO support keeping the scooters.