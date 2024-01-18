Crime Stoppers fights back against growth of contraband cigarettes

Contraband cigarettes cost the B.C. government millions in lost taxes and act as a gateway for organized crime.

That was the message from Rick Barnum, executive director of the National Coalition Against Contraband Tobacco, during a Crime Stoppers luncheon Wednesday in Kelowna.

"Contraband tobacco sales in total would be over a $2 billion industry in our country. That's legal tax money that would have been used for building schools or hospitals and it's gone directly into the hands of organized crime," said Barnum, who is a former deputy commissioner of the Ontario Provincial Police.

Barnum's experience has led him to the conclusion that organized crime is at the root of illegal cigarette sales in Canada.

"The groups that drop cigarettes to them are organized crime groups, we know that to be 100% true. It's a big network, and they're just part of the distribution," Barnum said.

Conservative MP for Central Okanagan—Similkameen—Nicola Dan Albas pointed to the large price gap between legal and black-market smokes.

"There is such a disparate amount between what you'll pay for an illegal contraband tobacco $45 per carton, versus $180 per carton, incentives are there for organized crime to participate in this."

Albas believes the amount of money that can be made selling contraband cigarettes is too attractive for organized crime to ignore and it leads to other criminal activity.

"When you have contraband cigarettes as a base of income, the same supply channels will allow for guns and other drugs," he said.

Both Barnum and Albas agree that contraband cigarette sales add up to big losses for provincial governments.

As for the solution, Barnum says Quebec has made an impact by increasing penalties for selling and buying illegal tobacco and Albas believes the federal government could do more to crack down on the problem.

"This is where CRA (Canada Revenue Agency) and the RCMP should be working, where it's the law right across the country. If we want to start tackling some of these bigger issues, there needs to be dollars and there needs to be dedicated funding towards these priorities and that's something we have not seen in B.C.," Albas says.

Crime Stoppers encourages the general public to report anyone selling contraband tobacco.