Upwards of 30 cm falls at Big White during snowstorm

Photo: Andrew Jay - Big White Ski Resort

This ski season has been largely defined by low snowfall and mild temperatures so far, but things have taken a turn for the best for powder hounds this week.

While Wednesday's snowstorm has been hitting the Okanagan hard, Big White and other local ski resorts have been seeing serious snowfall as well.

Webcam footage from Big White's "pow cam" showed upwards of 30 cm of snow has fallen at Big White Wednesday. As of 4 p.m. it appears the storm has passed, for now at least.

The snowfall comes after November and December were plagued with mild temperatures and a lack of precipitation, believed to be partly due to a particularly strong El Niño effect this winter.

But for the time being, conditions are looking great for skier and boarders. Big White's forecast calls for cold temperatures down to -24 C overnight, along with another two to four centimetres of snow. Light snow is forecast to continue through to the weekend.