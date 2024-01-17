Province will be sending out Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration forms soon

Photo: Colin Dacre - file photo

Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration letters will be showing up at homes in Kelowna and West Kelowna in the coming month.

Wednesday, the provincial government announced it will be mailing out letters to residential properties in “designated taxable municipalities” over the next month, with instructions on how to file a declaration before the March 31, 2024 deadline.

The tax, which the province says impacts less than one percent of British Columbians, applies to homes that are not a principal residence or are not rented out for more than six months in a year. But homeowners who meet the exemption criteria must still declare this to the province.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not exempt must pay an annual tax of 0.5% of the property's assessed value, while foreign owners must pay 2%.

“The speculation and vacancy tax helps curb real estate speculation and encourages people to return empty homes to the market for people in B.C. to rent or buy,” the province says.

The cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna have been subject to the tax since its introduction in 2018, along with Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo.

For the first time, properties in North Cowichan, Lake Cowichan, Duncan, Ladysmith, Lions Bay and Squamish will be subject to the tax.

Last year, the province added a number of other communities as well, including Vernon, Coldstream, Penticton, Summerland, Lake Country, Peachland, Salmon Arm, and Kamloops. But this won't take effect in these communities until 2025.

The province says more than $81 million was raised through the tax in 2022, to be used for affordable housing projects in the areas that are subject to the tax.