‘Set The Holiday Table’ fundraiser raises over $446k for the Central Okanagan Food Bank

Photo: COFB Thomas Alan Budd and Trina Speiser, COFB's Director of Development

The Central Okanagan Food Bank says over $446,000 will go towards fighting local food insecurity thanks to generous donations and a successful Set The Holiday Table campaign.

The food bank says this year's campaign, which ran throughout December, garnered overwhelming support from the community.

"The Thomas Alan Budd Foundation once again played a pivotal role in the success of the campaign, demonstrating unwavering philanthropy by contributing a substantial donation of $30,000. This generous contribution, combined with the support from countless individual donors, culminated in a remarkable total of $446,620.02 raised," a news release said.

The funds raised will play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity in the region and supporting those in need.

“These stories encourage connection on a very human level, while also challenging the assumptions that some people have made about food bank users," Trina Speiser, COFB's Director of Development said.