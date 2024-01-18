Lake Okanagan Resort loses environmental appeal, ordered to pay more than $47K

Photo: Cindy White Lake Okanagan Resort was mostly destroyed by the McDougall Creek wildfire in August 2023.

The numbered company that owns Lake Okanagan Resort has been ordered to pay more than $47,000 in penalties for years of violations of its sewage system permits.

The BC Environmental Appeal Board issued a decision Tuesday, denying an appeal by 1782 Holdings Ltd., after it was issued several penalties by the director of the BC Environmental Management Act. The appeal was filed on Feb. 28, 2023 and a hearing was conducted by written submissions on April 17, 2023.

The resort was seeking to reduce the fines issued after an inspection report issued by the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change in 2021 that outlined a number of non-compliances with a permit that allows discharge of wastewater to the ground. Among the alleged contraventions of the permit was a spill of effluent on January 13, 2021 that was attributed to a a broken pressurized sewer pipe.

In denying the appeal, panel chair Diana Valiela wrote that she considered evidence presented by both parties and confirmed five penalties totalling $47,870.

“I find that this administrative penalty is appropriate in these circumstances, where the contraventions are varied and sustained and where previous administrative penalties issued to the appellant were not effective in deterring further contraventions. It is intended that this administrative penalty will serve as a deterrent to the appellant and to other holders of permits in similar circumstances,” wrote panel chair Diana Valiela.

In August 2023, the McDougall Creek wildfire swept through Lake Okanagan Resort, serious damaging or destroying many of the buildings on the property. There is no word if the ownership company plans to rebuild.