Snowfall warnings ended for the Okanagan, Highway 3, remain in place for Trans-Canada Highway

Photo: Madison Reeve

UPDATE 7:10 p.m.

Snowfall warnings have now ended for the cities of Kelowna, Vernon and Penticton.

Environment Canada has also lifted a snowfall warning from Highway 3, the Hope-Princeton highway, but one remains in place for the Trans-Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass.

A travel advisory is also still in effect for the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C, the Okanagan Connector, due to limited visibility and drifting snow.

ORIGINAL 3:21 p.m.

The Thompson-Okanagan will see roughly 20 centimetres of snow hit the ground before it is expected to taper off Wednesday evening, according to Environment Canada.

The snow began to fall late Tuesday night and hasn't let up.

"We are still under snowfall warnings right now for a lot of the Okanagan. We expect that the snow will continue until later this afternoon," said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

Another storm system is approaching the region for Thursday night into Friday and Saturday.

"There is a fair amount of snow in the forecast across the southwest Interior of B.C. We may see 10 to 20 centimetres over the next few days depending on where you are."

"It does look like perhaps not as intense as the snowfall we are experiencing today, but we could be in for a snowy period, particularly Friday and Saturday," Charbonneau said.

A chance of flurries is also in the forecast starting next week.

"We will see temperatures climbing above freezing for the daytime high [next week]. So a bit warmer than normal, much warmer conditions than what we have had in the Thompson Okanagan," Charbonneau added.

Charbonneau says the highway mountain passes are expecting similar amounts to the valley.

"We aren't seeing really extreme amounts over the highways. It is really widespread amounts of snow," she said.