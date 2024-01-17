Kelowna student snaps photo of cougar on high school grounds

Photo: @610Mike / X Picture taken by student at OKM

A student at Okanagan Mission Secondary spotted a cougar outside the high school on Wednesday morning.

Principal Vince Hunter says the students who spotted the cougar snapped a photo during their photography class.

"It was a long way away, but he did take a photo of it, not that we would encourage them to stay outside and put themselves at risk."

"I went outside, and there were a couple of students outside, so we just directed them to come in. We did a walk around just to see if we could spot the animal. We then made an announcement to keep everybody inside," Hunter said.

BCCOS and RCMP were then called to the school.

Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said on Twitter that the cougar left the school on its own.

"A visitor to a local high school today. All students were safe, and this guy left on his own. The student who managed to capture this picture during his photography class probably will get an A," the post said.