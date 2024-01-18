Bruce Orydzuk denies his comments to Kelowna security guard were racist, during closing submissions in criminal trial

Photo: Carli Berry - InfoNews Kelowna Bruce Orydzuk yells at a security guard on July 13, 2021 in Kelowna.

“You're not a Canadian.” “Go back to your country.” “You are disgusting.” “We don't want you here.” “Go back to India.”

Bruce Orydzuk denies these words he directed at a South Asian security guard were racist, and he now claims the guard was actually a “bully” in the incident. The ugly scene occurred outside a Kelowna pop-up vaccination clinic at Trinity Church on Springfield Road on July 13, 2021. It made national headlines and was condemned by then-Premier John Horgan.

Nine months after the incident, Orydzuk was criminally charged with causing a disturbance.

Orydzuk, 62, has been a key participant in the so-called “freedom rallies” that have been held in Kelowna over the past several years. The incident occurred during a protest involving a handful of people, including Orydzuk, outside the clinic. Orydzuk told the court they were “trying to save lives.”

He's been a regular attendee of David Lindsay's recent criminal trial, and like Lindsay, Orydzuk has also opted to represent himself at trial. Lindsay was convicted at his trial last month.

With Orydzuk's comments caught on camera by InfoNews reporter Carli Berry, the trial was scheduled to take just three days. But after four days of trial in July, followed by another four days in August, both Orydzuk and Crown prosecutor Kevin Short delivered their closing submissions in the case Wednesday.

Orydzuk told the court that the language he directed at security guard Anmol Singh was not insulting and was not racist.

"It had nothing to do with race, it had to do with the fact that Mr. Singh was obviously not aware of Canadian laws and our rights, which I stated in the video," Orydzuk told Judge David Ruse Wednesday. "It's not racist, it's not racial, to tell somebody that they don't know Canadian laws and rights.

"Everyone from Ms. Berry to the Crown in the submissions has deemed the defendant's comments to be racist, when as shown herein, they were not and could have not been reasonably construed in that manner ... Telling somebody to go back to their own country is not racist, it's part of normal conversation, if somebody confronts you and they don't know our law."

Orydzuk also claimed the witnesses who testified about the incident at trial did not actually witness the incident, and had fabricated their evidence.

“All this evidence that was given, and I'm going to submit that it was all fabricated with intent to smear me as being a bad guy because of the words I said to Anmol Singh,” Orydzuk said

“There's a new, I'm going to call it 'woke concept' in society now, where people have to be very careful of how they speak. This is a new thing. And what I'm getting at is when people see a video, out of context I might add, and they see the Carli Berry video of me yelling at an East Indian security guard, they look at that video and they've got a hatred of me right off the bat.”

But in his defence, Orydzuk claims Singh acted as a “bully” in the incident, because Singh first approached Orydzuk when he was speaking with Berry.

“If Mr. Singh wouldn't have interrupted my conversation I was having with Carli Berry, then the words spoken to him would have never been said,” Orydzuk said. “So Mr. Singh was a provocateur that went out of his way with no jurisdiction.”

Orydzuk told Judge Ruse that it was Singh who should instead be charged with causing a disturbance, and he repeatedly expressed that he was upset Crown prosecutor Short didn't accept Orydzuk's interpretation of the the law.

“I think it'd be helpful if you turned the analysis away from your [being] upset with the Crown, and just focused on the evidence,” Judge Ruse finally said during Orydzuk's submissions.

Orydzuk told Judge Ruse the case against him was "politically motivated" due to his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines and other pandemic measures.

In his submissions, Crown prosecutor Short laid out the requirements for a conviction in this case, which include: the disturbance took place in a public place, use of obscene language caused a disturbance, and that disturbance must have been in some way foreseeable by the accused.

According to a 1992 Supreme Court of Canada decision that's still relied on today, a disturbance under the Criminal Code must cause more than “mere emotional upset or annoyance.”

“The enumerated conduct must cause an externally manifested disturbance of the public peace, in the sense of an interference with the ordinary and customary use by the public of the place in question. The interference may be minor but it must be present,” the Supreme Court ruled.

“By addressing 'disturbance' in the public context, Parliament signalled that its objective was not the protection of individuals from emotional upset, but the protection of the public from disorder calculated to interfere with the public's normal activities.”

Short said it's "clear and unequivocal" that Orydzuk's conduct crossed the line of a criminal disturbance.

"There is no doubt that Mr. Orydzuk was using insulting language loudly in a public place, people heard it, people responded," Short said.

“They're powerful words, not just insults but powerful insults that go beyond the norms of decency that exist in Canadian society ... Mr. Orydzuk engaged in really personal and pejorative tirades at whoever he could get away with it with. That happened throughout the day, that was his attitude, that's how he handled himself in confrontation after confrontation.

“There were prior incidents ... in his interactions with the reporter a couple times, interactions with a nurse and official at the entrance to the property, his interaction with the uniformed police officer, even the interaction with an unknown mom and her child walking across there; his methods and language and approach were not being received well.”

But Orydzuk says his interactions with others on the day in question was "merely conversation," and that he engaged in "no racial abuse" towards Singh, despite Short's assertions otherwise.

Short noted that as a result of the incident with Orydzuk, Interior Health increased their security at the vaccination clinic and nurses were walked by security to their vehicles at the beginning and end of their shifts.

Closing submissions wrapped up Wednesday, so the case is now in the hands of Judge Ruse. He said his decision would likely come down near the end of February, depending on court availability.