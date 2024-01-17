87 plows out on Kelowna streets amid snowstorm

Madison Reeve

It's all hands on deck during the first major snow event of the year in Kelowna.

A total of 87 machines are plowing and salting priority one roads across the city.

Priority one roads include routes like Gordon, Richter, Enterprise, and Clement.

Geert Bos, Kelowna's infrastructure operations manager, says 50 of the plow machines are from the city, and 37 are contract workers.

Bos says the operation has run smoothly so far.

"We knew we were in for an event which allowed us to plan. If you don't have to go out, don't go out," he said.

Environment Canada says the Thompson-Okanagan can expect up to 20 centimeters to fall into Wednesday night.

"We are still under snowfall warnings right now for a lot of the Okanagan. We are expecting the snow to taper off later this afternoon," said meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau.

Bos says ahead of the snow event, crews pre-treated a number of roads.

"We put a nice layer of calcium and magnesium, which is a liquid chloride, and it helps us in the first hours of snow when it falls. As the snow falls and it starts melting, the solution gets diluted, and its effectiveness goes down, so it just buys us a little bit of time."

A total of 3,000 tons of sand are on hand.

The city has issued a snow advisory and parking ban for snow routes.

Bos says residents should remain patient with the infrastructure crew.

"For the duration when it snows, we are out doing the [priority one], so don't expect us in your neighbourhoods, don't expect us in your cul-de-sacs," Bos said.

Bos says crews will be sent out Wednesday night to begin clearing the cul-de-sacs.

"If you park normally in the cul-de-sac on the road, please move your vehicle onto your driveway," Bos added.

The City of Kelowna says the total snow removal budget is $3.8 million from the full year.

Bos says right now, the city is burning about $150,000 a day.