Businesses, property managers asked to clear ice and snow from dumpsters

Photo: WM

Okanagan businesses and property managers are being asked to clear ice and snow from dumpster to allow for collection.

“No one wants overflowing containers, especially during the winter,” said WM Pacific Northwest BC Operations Director Matt Paden.

“Unfortunately, snow and ice can make it impossible for WM drivers to provide service. To ensure regular collection, we are asking businesses and property managers to keep areas clear and safe.”

WM service alerts related to B.C. can be found here.