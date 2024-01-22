Second annual Whisky Global will delight liquor lovers at Laurel Packinghouse

Photo: Whisky Global

There’s nothing like a sip of smooth whisky on a cool, winter day.

Lovers of the liquor will get to enjoy that—and more—with the return of Whisky Global in downtown Kelowna early next month.

Laurel Packinghouse will host the second annual event on Saturday, Feb. 3, giving enthusiasts a chance to experience more than 70 whiskies.

“We’re thrilled to bring Whisky Global back to Kelowna for its second year,” organizer Adam Bloch said in a press release. “The overwhelming response from last year’s attendees encouraged us to make this year’s event even more spectacular.

“Whether you’re a whisky aficionado or just starting your journey, Whisky Global offers a unique and enjoyable experience for all. I have spent so much time in this magical city, and coming back is always such a treat. The people, the landscape, the community … it’s incredible.”

Each ticket includes samples of the finest whiskies, a commemorative souvenir glass and a catered dinner. Guests are encouraged to dress up, mingle and enjoy live music throughout the night.

Tickets and more information about Whisky Global can be found on its website here.