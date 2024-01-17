228928
Flight delays at Kelowna International Airport as winter weather impacts travel

Winter weather is affecting flights at Kelowna International Airport this morning.

As of 7:30 a.m., Four arrivals and four departures have been cancelled.

Four incoming flights are also late, and three departures delayed.

"YLW is experiencing some flight delays and/or cancellations due to ... forecasted conditions. Please check with your airline for updated flight information," the airport tweeted on X Tuesday night.

The travel delays come as snowfall advisories cover Southern B.C., and up to 20 centimetres is forecast in some areas.

