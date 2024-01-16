Big helicopters spotted flying low over Joe Rich taking part in search and rescue training

Photo: Jarret Radomske A large search and rescue style helicopter flew over the Joe Rich area for about an hour on Tuesday.

UPDATE: 6:59 p.m.

Large helicopters seen flying over the Joe Rich area Tuesday afternoon were taking part in a training exercise.

Ken Hruschak, Kelowna air deputy, told Castanet in an email the 442 Rescue and Transport Squadron from Comox were working on Tuesday with the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA), a national volunteer organization.

“CASARA was asked to help certify and train new rescue pilots and search and rescue technicians today,” Hruschak said.

Hruschak said members from the Kelowna CASARA group took part in a mock aircraft crash scenario east of Joe Rich, acting as victims. The volunteer group also placed an emergency beacon for the aircraft to locate.

He said the 442 Squadron is responsible for responding to all missing planes and activated emergency beacons, relying on the assistance of CASARA volunteers throughout B.C. and the Yukon.

Hruschak said this group of search and rescue volunteers responds to requests for air support, lending aid by searching for missing people and conducting damage assessments after natural disasters, among other tasks.

The groups have trained together in the Thompson-Okanagan region before, conducting exercises in the Vernon area last year.

There are over 100 CASARA volunteers and 12 aircraft located in Kelowna, Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

ORIGINAL: 4:50 p.m.

What appeared to be military search and rescue helicopters were seen flying low over the Joe Rich area Tuesday afternoon.

One resident who spotted the aircraft in the vicinity of the gravel pit on Philpott Road posted photos to the Highway 33 and Joe Rich Valley News Facebook group.

He saw one helicopter landed "on top" for about 30 minutes and was flying around for about an hour before leaving shortly after 4 p.m. Another person who commented on the post said they believed two choppers were in the area, and speculated it could be a training exercise.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue said it was not involved in a rescue in that area.

The photos shared with Castanet appear to show a large, yellow Cormorant helicopter, like those used by the Canadian military. We reached out to Kelowna International Airport and 442 Transport and Rescue Squadron at 19 Wing Comox, but did not get a response by the time of publication.